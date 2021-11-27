Tom Cruise is once again upping the ante on stunts for the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 8”.

Earlier this week, photos were taken of Cruise rehearsing one of the wildest stunts he’s ever undertaken, hanging upside down from the wing of a Second World War-era biplane as it performs loop-the-loops at an altitude of about 2,000 feet.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Cruise was seen in the cockpit of the bright yellow 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane, with the pilot in the back.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Did 13,000 Motorcycle Jumps & 500 Skydiving Sessions To Prepare For A Single ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Stunt

Cruise then climbed out of the cockpit, clinging to the wing while the plane performed a nose dive and other aerial manoeuvres after taking off from Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire, England. Cruise was reportedly attached to the plane with a harness.

Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com / SplashNews.com

Geoff Robinson / Terry-Harris.com / SplashNews.com

Cruise recently completed filming the seventh “Mission: Impossible” film, and immediately began worth on the eighth.

Earlier this year, Cruise reportedly jumped a motorcycle over a massive ramp 13,000 times jumped from an airplane 500 times in order to prepare for a single stunt in the upcoming “Mission: Impossible 7”.