Fashion designer Tom Ford is branching from fashion design to film criticism — or at least that’s the case for a special new movie set within his milieu of fashion, the Ridley Scott-directed “House of Gucci”.

Spoiler alert: Ford is not a fan of the film, and detailed where he felt it went wrong in a scathing review he wrote for Airmail News.

As Ford wrote, he “survived a screening of the two-hour-and-37-minute film,” which he wrote “is… well, I’m still not quite sure what it is exactly, but somehow I felt as though I had lived through a hurricane when I left the theatre. Was it a farce or a gripping tale of greed? I often laughed out loud, but was I supposed to?”

Ford singled out the performances of Oscar-winning stars Al Pacino and Jared Leto — and not in a good way.

“At times, when Al Pacino, as Aldo Gucci, and Jared Leto, as Aldo’s son Paolo Gucci, were onscreen, I was not completely sure that I wasn’t watching a ‘Saturday Night Live’ version of the tale” Ford wrote. “Both performers are given license to be absolute hams — and not of the prosciutto variety.”

However, Ford had nothing but praise for Lady Gaga.

“The true star of the film for me is Gaga. It is her film, and she steals the show,” Ford wrote. “It is her film, and she steals the show. In her often over-the-top portrayal of Patrizia Gucci, her accent migrates occasionally from Milan to Moscow. But who cares? Her performance is spot-on. Her face is the thing that one can’t take one’s eyes off of. When she is on-screen, she owns the frame.”

As someone who lived through the murder, who worked with murdered Maurizio Gucci and had recently been brought aboard the House of Gucci at the time of his death, Ford admitted he felt “deeply sad for several days” after watching.

“It was hard for me to see the humour and camp in something that was so bloody,” Ford concluded. “In real life, none of it was camp. It was at times absurd, but ultimately it was tragic.”