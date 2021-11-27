Former “Real Housewives of New York” cast member Heather Thomson is putting the popular Bravo show on blast.

Thomason, 51, heavily criticizes the show in a new interview, claiming it produces “fake” and “staged storylines” that pit women against each other.

“I went to the show because [producers say they] want to empower women, but at the end of the day they actually do the total reverse of that,” Thomson told The New York Post. “They’re showing women behaving badly, and at each other’s throats.”

Thomson appeared on “RHONY” as a main cast member in seasons five, six and seven. She has made several guest appearances on the show since.

“RHONY” was embroiled in controversy this past season over allegations that OG housewife Ramona Singer, 64, made a racist comment about new cast member Eboni K. Williams. “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show,” she allegedly said, according to Page Six. Singer denied the allegation, labeling it a “terrible lie.”

Thomson, however, insists Singer did make the comment. “I was there and I heard Ramona say that and I freaked out,” she said. “Bravo said there was an investigation. To my knowledge, they’ve never offered or required unconscious bias or sensitivity training to the cast or producers on the show ever. I was never asked. Do they know and care about the effects [the show] has? It’s nonsense. They are not interested in people, they are interested in money.”

Asked by The Post if she thought Ramona had “an issue with people of diversity,” Heather replied, “What do you think?”