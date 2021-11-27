Emilia Clarke is one proud dog mom!

The “Last Christmas” actress, 35, recently celebrated the birthday of her beloved dachshund Ted with a very special birthday cake that she baked for him herself.

READ MORE: Emilia Clarke Tries To Read For ‘Save With Stories’ While Her Puppy Licks Her Face

“Yes. I am now THIS lady,” Clarke wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Ted enjoying both the cake she baked and a chew toy in the shape of a birthday cake. “Baking ain’t just for humans,” she added. “I mean LOOK AT HIM!” Clarke also added the hashtags, “#teddyturnstwo,” “#spoilt?!,” and “#onlygettingwhatmylittlemandeswrves.”

Clarke introduced the world to her pup Ted in January of 2020. “Erryone meet Ted,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my goddamn life. Ready to fill this instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup.”

Clarke made good on her promise and filled her feed with photos of Ted in the months since. She’s posted snaps of Ted in all manner of situations: riding in a taxi, fitting into a hat, rifling through the trash, hamming it up for the camera, and cuddling in bed, to name just a few.

READ MORE: Emilia Clarke Offers To Have Dinner With 12 Fans: ‘I Can’t Really Cook’

You can check out some photos of her and Ted, below.