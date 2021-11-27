Click to share this via email

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is causing confusion on social media thanks to his brief appearance on “Selling Sunset.”

The popular reality show just dropped its fourth season and, to the surprise of some viewers, the “Modern Family” actor, 46, popped up at cast member Christine Quinn’s baby shower.

“Season four of Selling Sunset is absolutely deranged,” wrote comedian Matty Merritt, who was among many discussing Ferguson’s cameo. “The sincere dog poems? The new real estate agent with a cheeseburger empanada empire? The Jesse Tyler Ferguson title card at Christine’s baby shower?”

Season four of Selling Sunset is absolutely deranged. The sincere dog poems? The new real estate agent with a cheeseburger empanada empire? The Jesse Tyler Ferguson title card at Christine’s baby shower? — Matty Merritt ☕️ (@mattynotmaddie) November 27, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote, “Jesse Tyler Ferguson made an appearance at Christine’s baby shower. He’s either doing poorly post-Modern Family or he was just hella bored post-pandemic and craved ANY social interaction.”

That comment in particular caught Ferguson’s attention, prompting him to respond in a quote tweet. “I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I’m LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this,” Ferguson wrote. “I’m doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me!.”

I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I'm LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this. I'm doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me! 😘 https://t.co/iHckrAhVt3 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) November 27, 2021

Ferguson was also photographed at the baby shower back in May as part of a photo spread for PEOPLE.

Check out some more tweets reacting to Ferguson’s “Selling Sunset” appearance, below.

in what world is jesse tyler ferguson friends with both adele and christine — Dr. Tsega (@drtsega) November 26, 2021

Why was Jesse Tyler Ferguson invited to Christine’s baby shower — Marisa Dellatto (@MarisaDellatto) November 27, 2021

Wait who dragged poor Jesse Tyler Ferguson out to this baby shower — danni (sad girl autumn version) (@DanniLacuna) November 27, 2021