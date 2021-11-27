Jesse Tyler Ferguson is causing confusion on social media thanks to his brief appearance on “Selling Sunset.”

The popular reality show just dropped its fourth season and, to the surprise of some viewers, the “Modern Family” actor, 46, popped up at cast member Christine Quinn’s baby shower.

READ MORE: Shay Mitchell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Attend Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Squid Game’ Party

“Season four of Selling Sunset is absolutely deranged,” wrote comedian Matty Merritt, who was among many discussing Ferguson’s cameo. “The sincere dog poems? The new real estate agent with a cheeseburger empanada empire? The Jesse Tyler Ferguson title card at Christine’s baby shower?”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Jesse Tyler Ferguson made an appearance at Christine’s baby shower. He’s either doing poorly post-Modern Family or he was just hella bored post-pandemic and craved ANY social interaction.”

READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Congratulates ‘TV Husband’ Eric Stonestreet On Engagement To Girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

That comment in particular caught Ferguson’s attention, prompting him to respond in a quote tweet. “I just did a quick search of my name on Twitter & I’m LOLing at the unanimous confusion about this,” Ferguson wrote. “I’m doing great & staying busy post MF but thank you for checking in on me!.”

Ferguson was also photographed at the baby shower back in May as part of a photo spread for PEOPLE.

Check out some more tweets reacting to Ferguson’s “Selling Sunset” appearance, below.