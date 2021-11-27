One tourist visiting LA just got the surprise of his life.

Dutch music editor and reporter Paul Barewijk was just stopping in at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday when he spotted the most talked about new couple of the year: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Speaking with E! News, Barewijk said he went for a walk down Rodeo Drive and took a photo outside the Fendi x SKIMS collab pop-up boutique before he ran into the couple.

“So I went further for my walk, looked at the beautiful mansions and walked to a park, then stopped by the Beverly Hills Hotel for a drink and some vitamins,” Barewijk said. “So after a couple of minutes, I called my mom. I was sitting at a bar, looking around while calling and saw Pete Davidson. But as I looked one more time, I saw it’s Kim Kardashian.”

“I immediately stopped my call, and went to both,” he added. “I showed [Kim] the pic from me stopping by the pop-up. She loved it and I asked for a photo. She said, ‘Sure.'”

Barewijk also asked for a pic with Davidson, who happily obliged. “He is great, cool and [Kim] looked absolutely stunning! Real glamour!” Paul said. “Then, a few minutes after the photos were taken, both left quick. I guess because they wouldn’t get caught. They looked really happy, were chilling and drinking, looked in a happy place…They sat next and close to each other.”

Barewijk posted his selfies with Kim and Pete on his Instagram.

And now we wait for the next ‘Kete’ sighting.