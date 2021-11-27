George Clooney is sharing more details about his near-fatal motorcycle accident in Italy.

The Oscar-winner, 60, was thrown from his motorbike after he was hit by a car while filming “Catch 22” in Sardinia in 2018. In a new interview with The Sunday Times, he recalls, “I was waiting for my switch to turn off. I’m fine now.”

Clooney says he remembers laying on the ground when he noticed a crowd gathering around him. Most of the people started recording video of him, something the actor-director understandably found disturbing.

“If you’re in the public eye, what you realise when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page,” he said. “You want to take every one and shake them” he added of the bystanders’ impulse to record him rather than offer to help.

Clooney turned 60 in May, a milestone he has mixed feelings about, “Turning 60 is a bummer,” he said. “But it’s that or dead.”

Clooney has a new movie, “The Tender Bar”, that hits theatres in December.