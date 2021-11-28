Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell have tied the knot.

The “Ty Breaker” star exchanged vows with Merrell, a social media manager from Vancouver, in an intimate ceremony at their home in Savannah, Georgia.

As People reported, just eight guests attended the ceremony in the 19th-century home, which the couple are restoring together.

READ MORE: Ty Pennington Announces Engagement To Kellee Merrell: ‘Glad I Waited For The One’

Pennington shared a sweet photo of Merrell in her gown and veil while the newlyweds pose in front of a vintage white convertible. “We did it,” he wrote in the caption.

Pennington popped the question to Merrell in July, when he shared a photo via Instagram of the engagement ring he gave her.

As Pennington told People shortly after their engagement, he and Merrell have known each other for a decade, but had only recently reconnected.

“I have admired Kellee from afar for years,” said the former “Trading Spaces” star.

READ MORE: OG ‘Trading Spaces’ Cast Virtually Reunites Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

“She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” he added. “Luckily our paths finally crossed at the right time. It’s one of those things where you just feel happy being around a person. I never thought I would get married, but she changed that. Glad I waited for the one.”