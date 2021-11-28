In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Will Ferrell revealed he turned down a $29-million payday to star in a sequel to “Elf”.

One of the stars of the 2003 holiday classic, however, is ready to step in for Ferrell in a sequel — and is offering to do it for millions less.

Comedian Faizon Love, who played the boss of Ferrell’s character, Buddy the Elf, in the department store where he worked, tells TMZ that he’s ready to star in “Elf 2”.

“I think ‘Elf 2’ could happen with Faizon Love, for $22 million,” he joked, cracking up when he named his price.

READ MORE: Will Ferrell’s Classic Elf Costume From The Holiday Film Sold For Nearly $300K

“What’s wrong with a Black elf?” he asked. “I think America’s ready for a Black elf.”

Added Love: “We had a Black president, we had an orange president, now it’s time for a Black elf.”

Love then addressed Ferrell turning down such a huge sum. “I’m surprised he turned down that much money. It must be good to be white,” he said with a chuckle.