Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s amazing what a little clever editing can do, which is definitely the case in a new YouTube video using footage from “The Office”.

The video recaps the romance between Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and co-worker Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey), which she ultimately breaks off.

As fans of the show will recall, Dwight’s behaviour toward her then takes a somewhat creepy turn, which is magnified thanks to creative editing.

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling And Kelly Clarkson Try Kelly Kapoor’s ‘Disgusting’ Cocktail From ‘The Office’

Underscored by ominous music, Dwight’s behaviour in the wake of their breakup makes him appear like an obsessive stalker, mirroring the creepy Netflix hit “You”.

“You can run,” Dwight intones as the video ends, “but you cannot hide.”