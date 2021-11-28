Law Roach shared some tragic news on Instagram.

The celebrity stylist, who’s also a judge on HBO drag competition “Legendary”, shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram about his 3-year-old nephew, which he subsequently deleted.

“Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to deal with,” wrote Law. “No one should have to bury a 3 yr old baby.”

Law Roach/Instagram

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Lamar Roach Jr. was killed on Tuesday, Nov. 23 when he fell from the window on the 17th floor of a Chicago apartment building.

The boy was transported to the Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.