Some of the biggest stars in musical theatre gathered together to pay tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim with a special Times Square performance on Sunday, Nov. 28.

On Friday, the legendary composer passed away at age 91.

READ MORE: Towering Musical Theatre Master Stephen Sondheim Dies At 91

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban were joined by members of every Broadway company to sing “Sunday” from Sondheim’s “Sunday in the Park with George”.

“This felt like church,” Bareilles told Variety. “In his remembrance, we did what theatre does best. We sang and raised our voices and came together in community.”

READ MORE: Meryl Streep, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal & More Celebrate Stephen Sondheim’s 90th Birthday With At-Home Special

“Everybody who’s here has a touchstone for why Sondheim’s music has brought them to this place,” added Groban. “And whatever part of the entertainment industry we’re in, everybody is here because we were first influenced by Sondheim’s music. To mourn his passing is a crushing blow.”

Six of Sondheim’s musicals won Tony Awards for best score, and he also received a Pulitzer Prize (“Sunday in the Park”), an Academy Award (for the song “Sooner or Later” from the film “Dick Tracy”), five Olivier Awards and the Presidential Medal of Honor. In 2008, he received a Tony Award for lifetime achievement.