George Clooney is speaking out about the recent changes in Hollywood culture.

“Just because you’re a boss, it doesn’t mean you get to s*** on people,” said the Oscar winner in a new interview with the Times. “I’ve been the boss and the guy being s*** on. You can’t get away with being a d*** any more — you’d get ratted out.”

READ MORE: George Clooney Writes Open Letter Urging Publications To Not Share Photos Of His Children

Discussing the #MeToo movement and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, Clooney continued, “It’s changed in this way. On top of the terrible things Weinstein did, being a jerk at work is now not OK… I can’t imagine some producer having a casting session alone in his hotel room with a young girl anymore. It’s moving in the right direction.”

The “Tender Bar” actor also noted that there’s currently “an overcorrection, where everyone points fingers,” however, he believes “that will settle — it always does.”

READ MORE: George Clooney Says Events That Led To ‘Rust’ Shooting Are ‘Insane’ And ‘Infuriating’

On making the industry safer, he added. “We’ll know when we see how wrong something else goes. I’m sure there’s more and someone will tell us, then we’ll have to pay attention to it.”