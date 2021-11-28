Keira Knightley is “feeling pretty rubbish” after contracting COVID-19.

The actress and her family are quarantining at their London home with the virus, she revealed in a new interview with The Times’s Stella magazine.

While Knightley says her two daughters, Edie and Delilah, are feeling better than she is, her husband James Righton is asymptomatic.

READ MORE: Keira Knightley Speaks Out About Experiencing Harassment

“[He is] being very smug about it – he is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not,” she joked.

The British star’s new comedy-horror “Silent Night” is set on the eve of an environmental apocalypse.

“We were filming scenes about the shops running out of food at the same time as the news was becoming full of stories that all of the toilet paper had gone,” she recalled, while looking back on the beginning of the pandemic. “It was incredibly strange for everyone.”

READ MORE: Keira Knightley’s Christmas Goes All Wrong In ‘Silent Night’ Trailer

Knightley added, “I think it should come with a warning, because now everybody is coming to the film with a lived experience, hopefully not as horrific as this one, but it has suddenly become a lot more raw.”