An impromptu wave led Charli XCX to show off a little more of herself than she anticipated.

On Wednesday, the “Boys” singer was virtually presenting an award at Australia’s ARIA Music Awards when she experienced a wardrobe malfunction.

“And the ARIA goes to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for ‘Stay’. Well done, congratulations,” she said in a video she shared on Instagram.

She then offered a little wave to the winners before lowering her arm, causing one of the straps on her black dress to slide off her shoulder, causing half of the dress to drop and expose one of her bare breasts.

Her eyes widened in shock before she burst out laughing.

For viewers of the ARIAs, that moment never made it on the air, thanks to some strategic editing.

Here’s hoping Charli XCX doesn’t suffer any similar wardrobe malfunctions when performs as musical guest on the Dec. 18 edition of “Saturday Night Live”, featuring Paul Rudd as host, airing at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.