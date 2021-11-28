Teyana Taylor was taken to hospital after her body “gave out” right before she was due to perform on stage.

The singer took to Instagram to speak about the scary incident on Sunday.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for all the warm love,” she began, while sharing a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed.

Taylor, who was set to perform at the Femme It Forward concert in Connecticut on Saturday night, continued, “I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%. So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night.

“My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN.”

She added, “Honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down….. in the ER.”

Concluding her post by telling fans that she’s on the road to recovery, Taylor shared, “I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few off days to continue to recover. However, I promise I will be back to CT rescheduled and better than ever.”