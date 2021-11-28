Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin are back for another year of “Hanukkah Sessions”.

Back in 2020, the pair teamed up to release eight songs – one on each night of Hanukkah – including covers of Drake’s “Hotline Bling”,  Bob Dylan‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35″, The Velvet Underground’s “Rock and Roll” and the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”.

This time around, the duo are leading with a heavy-metal rendition of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)”. 

“Instead of doing a Christmas song, this year, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah — for you, so we hope you enjoy it,” explained Grohl in 2020.

“Happy Hanukkah,” he concluded.

 