Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin are back for another year of “Hanukkah Sessions”.

Back in 2020, the pair teamed up to release eight songs – one on each night of Hanukkah – including covers of Drake’s “Hotline Bling”, Bob Dylan‘s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35″, The Velvet Underground’s “Rock and Roll” and the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Says Paul McCartney Gave His Daughter Her First Piano Lesson: ‘They Wrote A Song Together’

This time around, the duo are leading with a heavy-metal rendition of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You)”.

“Instead of doing a Christmas song, this year, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah — for you, so we hope you enjoy it,” explained Grohl in 2020.

With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims. L’chaim!! pic.twitter.com/baTduQYdBW — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 10, 2020

“Happy Hanukkah,” he concluded.