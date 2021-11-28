Click to share this via email

Kanye West’s latest Sunday Service was held in memory of Virgil Abloh, the Louis Vuitton designer who died on Sunday, Nov. 28.

During the ceremony, West’s choir performed an emotional rendition of “Easy on Me” from Adele’s chart-topping new album, 30.

The performance was live streamed briefly on dondalive.com, with West sharing the link on his Instagram Story.

“In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, the creative director of Donda,” said a message on the screen.

Vuitton’s owner LVMH said Abloh, 41, had been battling cancer privately for years.

“Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” LVMH’s billionaire boss Bernard Arnault said in a statement.