Adele is saying “Hello” to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The Grammy-winner went straight to the top this week thanks to her new album 30, which has already become the biggest-selling album of the year.

READ MORE: Australian Journalist Matt Doran Issues On-Apology After Headline-Making Botched Interview With Adele

30’s lead single “Easy on Me” has also spent spent four weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

In the lead up to her new album’s release date, Adele took part in a 90-minute CBS special featuring performances of some of her most loved songs, as well as an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

READ MORE: Adele And Drake ‘Confided In Each Other’ About Their Music

30 is the third No. 1 album for the singer, who previously took the top spot with 2011’s 21 and 2015’s 25.