Brandi Glanville is updating fans on her recovery process after suffering second-degree burns during “an accident with a psoriasis light” in December 2020.
The reality TV personality took to Twitter to share a photo of the latest treatment that she’s utilizing to help with the scarring.
READ MORE: Brandi Glanville Shares Health Update After Being Taken To Hospital With Suspected Spider Bite
I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family I didn’t take any photos because I’m healing from a snow peel my face is swollen my left eyelid barely works but hopefully it will help with my scars from Covid and my burns pic.twitter.com/NuKrMub4iJ
— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) November 27, 2021
“I had a beautiful Thanksgiving with my modern family,” wrote the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.
“I didn’t take any photos because I’m healing from a snow peel my face is swollen my left eyelid barely works but hopefully it will help with my scars from Covid and my burns.”
READ MORE: Brandi Glanville Says She Isn’t Speaking To Kim Richards After Alleged Hot Tub Altercation
The Snow Peel claims to remove dead skin cells, while also rejuvenaing the skin.
In a second Tweet, Glanville explained that she never had COVID-19, however the incident took place during the pandemic.
Never had Covid. Just meant in the earlier months of pandemic I did a light treatment on my face for my psoriasis and I fucked up the timing on it and caused burns and scarring on my face. Hoping this peel helps 🙏 https://t.co/GA7XHT0wHU
— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) November 28, 2021
The 49-year-old previously said that the accident left her retinas burned, as well as burning off her eyelashes and she couldn’t open her eyes for three days.
I’m OK but you know it happened in December I’m still swollen and having people attack my looks just makes me feel like I never wanna leave my house and I just want to cry. My retinas were burned my eyelashes burned off I couldn’t open my eyes three days the light was so painful
— Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 25, 2021