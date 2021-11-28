Julia Roberts is celebrating the birth of her twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder. The 54-year-old actress took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback of the twins in honour of their 17th birthday.

“17 of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,” Julia wrote next to the photos of her and her then-babies.

The post was me with several comments from fans and celebs alike, including Julia’s niece and new mom, Emma Roberts, who commented on the sweet snap, leaving behind a set of red heart emojis.

In July, Julia’s daughter, Hazel, made her red carpet debut. The then-16-year-old attended the premiere of “Flag Day” during the 74th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, looking adorable as she posed on the red carpet alongside her father, Danny Moder. Julia and Danny are also parents to 14-year-old son Henry.

Danny Moder and daughter Hazel Moder. Photo: P. Lehman/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Hazel went ’90s chic in a butterscotch yellow button-up lace shirtdress with black Mary Janes, while Danny sported a classic black tux to promote his cinematography work on Flag Day, a film featuring Katheryn Winnick, Sean Penn, Regina King, Josh Brolin and more.