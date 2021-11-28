Click to share this via email

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is thanking fans around the world who helped “Red Notice” shatter Netflix records.

The actor took to Instagram to celebrate his movie’s huge success over the weekend.

“Here’s my slick talkin’ frenemy @vancityreynolds and I, giving you a taste of why RED NOTICE has officially become THE BIGGEST MOVIE IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX!!!” he wrote, while sharing a clip from the hit action-comedy flick.

“In under two weeks, we’ve shattered all records and we have many weeks to go,” continued Johnson. “THANK YOU GUYS and enjoy RED NOTICE this weekend around the world.”

“Red Notice”, which also stars Gal Gadot, is currently the No. 1 Netflix film in 93 countries.

The movie has so far been viewed for a total of 277.9 million hours, which translates into just over 31,702 years.