Rod Stewart is discussing his rocky relationship with Elton John.

While speaking to the BBC Sounds podcast “Headliners”, Stewart revealed how he no longer keeps in touch with the “Crocodile Rock” singer, despite them being friends for more than 50 years.

“He is my old mate. We don’t speak to each other much any more. I miss him,” he said.

“I invited his sons to play on my football pitch and never got a reply,” Stewart continued. “We have not spoken since. He just had a hip op so I wish him well.”

Stewart added that him and John “still love each other,” despite their turbulent friendship.

The rift between the pair of rockstars first began after Stewart claimed John’s farewell tour was “dishonest” and “stinks of selling tickets” during an appearance on on “Watch What Happens Live” back in 2018.