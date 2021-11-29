Prince Charles has denied claims he was the one that commented on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie’s skin colour.

American journalist and author Christopher Andersen wrote in his new book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry And Meghan that Charles had made the comment on the day Harry and Meghan’s engagement was announced back in November 2017, the Times reported.

However, a Clarence House spokesperson has since insisted: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

The book claims that Charles said to Camilla: “I wonder what the children will look like.”

The Duchess of Cornwall was said to have replied: “Absolutely gorgeous,” to which the book suggested Charles replied, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

The book’s release comes after Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in a tell-all interview that aired earlier this year, “In those months that I was pregnant, we had those conversations about his title, his security, and how dark skin his might be.”

“Who was having that conversation with you?” Oprah asked.

But Meghan wouldn’t share which members of the family said those things, insisting: “That would be very damaging.”

When Harry joined the interview, Harry said it was a conversation “I am never going to share.”

ET Canada has contacted Clarence House and Harry and Meghan’s rep for comment.