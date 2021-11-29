Kourtney Kardashian is redefining helicopter parenting! The 42-year-old reality star had some fun with her 9-year-old daughter Penelope and her fiancé Travis Barker in a new TikTok video for her and P’s joint account.

In the fun clip, Penelope starts spinning around to the song “Helikopter” by Fazlija and her mom and future stepdad soon follow suit in the background.

But it seems all the spinning left Kourtney dizzy, and she falls into her fiancé’s open arms as Penelope keeps going.

The family recently returned from a trip to Mexico to celebrate Travis’ birthday ahead of Thanksgiving. Kourtney also took the time to clap back at a commenter who noted that she was “finally” spending time with her kids on the trip.

“I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn’t always real life,” she wrote at the time.

In addition to spending some time with her daughter, Kourtney also fit in a hangout with Travis’ kids — Landon Barker, 18, Alabama Barker, 15, and Atiana de la Hoya, 22, the daughter of Travis’ ex, Shanna Moakler — over the holiday weekend.

Alabama documented the crew on her Instagram account, posting pics of the group in matching black bomber jackets and black pants. Kourtney rocked bold bell bottoms for the occasion.

