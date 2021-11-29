A lot of “Housewives” fans still have questions about the relationship between Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia.

On Sunday night, the limited series spinoff “Porsha’s Family Matters” debuted and on it, Williams attempted to clear up some confusion.

The series is centred on Williams’ relationship with Guobadia, whom she met while he was still married to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Falynn Guobadia.

Both Williams and Guobadia have maintained that they only began messaging each other and then dating after he and Falynn split, though the new couple did announce their engagement before his divorce was final.

On “Watch What Happens Live” after the show, host Andy Cohen had more questions for Williams about the timeline of her relationship.

She admitted, “I do have to say, yes, on the show I was playing coy. As you can see, I do the eye stuff. I actually told him, ‘I’m sorry for your divorce,’ and all of that, because I know what that feels like. I know what it feels like to go through betrayal and hurt.”

Williams added that she had been informed by a “little birdie” that Guobadia’s wife was pregnant: “So I knew what he was about to go through.”

Asked how Falynn found out about their relationship, Williams said she didn’t know: “I’ve never had any communication with her.”

Williams also shared her reaction to Nicki Minaj appearing on the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion.

“I was living for every moment,” she said. “I’m a big, big Nicki fan.

“It really felt like having a Housewife, because she knew so much about the show, I felt like she was on the show.”

Also on the show, Williams talked about her history with R. Kelly, who was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges in September.

“I just never got to the place where I was ready to speak about it,” she said. “I need to do my own healing. And it just became real to me when FBI was at my door, that you know what, I’m not going to be silent anymore.”

On the after-show, Williams admitted to being a “superfan” of “Real Housewives of Potomac” and opened up about her friendship with Gizelle Bryant.

“Here’s the thing. The show is the show. We all sign up to have lives be seen on the show. Everything is real,” she said. “The thing about Gizelle to me, that inspires me, is how she don’t give a s**t. And it’s not because she doesn’t care, like flip it. It’s because she know what the truth is for her.”