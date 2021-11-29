Tony Bennett’s wife holds a special place in Lady Gaga’s heart.

On Sunday night, Gaga paid tribute to Susan Benedetto after the singer’s special “One Last Time” with Tony Bennett aired.

“The real ‘Lady’ of the hour is Susan Benedetto, Tony’s remarkable wife. Thank you Susan for how you love @itstonybennett ❤️,” Gaga wrote on Instagram.

“I love you and Tony and the whole family so much. I’ll cry about tonight forever,” she added.

A 95th birthday celebration and a tribute to his decades-long career, Tony Bennett’s final performances to sold-out crowds were like he never left the stage. The concerts, which were in collaboration with Lady Gaga, can be seen in “One Last Time” on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/7qfInWukJm — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 29, 2021

In a recent interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes”, Benedetto opened up about her husband’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease, revealing that the 95-year-old does not actually know he is suffering from the disease anymore.

Tony Bennett’s wife Susan says the 95-year-old legendary crooner doesn’t know he has Alzheimer’s Disease. “He recognizes me, thank goodness, [and] his children… we are blessed in a lot of ways. He's very sweet. He doesn't know he has it,” she says. https://t.co/0YVgHwS513 pic.twitter.com/o4fVs5a1DE — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 4, 2021

“He recognizes me, thank goodness, his children, we are blessed in a lotta ways. He’s very sweet. He doesn’t know he has it,” Benedetto said.

Gaga first collaborated with Bennett on the 2014 album Cheek to Cheek. In September, they released their second album together, Love for Sale.

In a conversation with Cooper, Gaga revealed her final performances with Bennett were especially meaningful, having taken place just six months after his family revealed he had Alzheimer’s.

During the special, Bennett received standing ovations for performances of classics like “Fly Me to the Moon”.