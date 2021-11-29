Christine Quinn is not happy after claims that she was faking her pregnancy were made.

In May 2021, the 33-year-old “Selling Sunset” star gave birth to her first child with husband Christian Richard. Season 4 of the Netflix hit reality series just started streaming and documents Quinn’s pregnancy and birth. Quinn underwent an emergency C-section to welcome her baby boy, Christian.

An Instagram user sent a direct message to Quinn: “Why did you fake your pregnancy? It’s totally OK to admit to having a surrogate but don’t set unrealistic expectations for PP moms when you didn’t even carry the baby yourself. It’s deceitful and a shame.”

Quinn shared the message on her Instagram Story, captioning the screen capture, “K y’all are beyond f***ing sick.” The post has since been deleted.

Quinn later went on Twitter:

For all yall still mad on pregnancy gate please go look at my ig stories. And apologize. This is seriously so hurtful. — Christine Quinn (@XtineQuinn) November 28, 2021

Someone responded to the tweet and said, “People just have questions. Working out one or two weeks after you had a C-section and your heart stopped, so you almost died, is a little suspicious, not to say quite impossible. The huge scar would have popped open… I just wish you the best and that you get the help you need!”

Quinn also responded to the accusation that she was exercising just weeks after the birth, “I never worked out after my c section. Are you smoking Crack? Where did you read that. The yoga scene I was pregnant. It took me 4 months till I could even start yoga again.”