Every coming-out story is unique.

On Monday, Netflix debuted the trailer for “Coming Out Colton”, about former “Bachelor” star and football player Colton Underwood’s journey to embracing his homosexuality.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

“This is Colton Underwood’s story of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community,” the official description reads. “Watch as the former professional football player and star of ‘The Bachelor’ embarks on his personal journey to a new reality.”

Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

In the trailer, Underwood confronts the challenges of coming out, including being open with his dad, and confronting the hurt he caused Cassie Randolph, whom he met on “The Bachelor”.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

The six-part series also shows Underwood opening up about his experience hearing homophobic comments in the world of football and learning how to be himself as a gay man around other gay men.

Photo: Caleb Alvarado/Netflix © 2021

Underwood came out publicly in April, becoming the first lead in “Bachelor” franchise history to come out as gay.

“Coming Out Colton” premieres Dec. 3.