Rumours of Tom Holland’s departure from the Spider-Man franchise have been greatly exaggerated.

In a new interview with Fandango, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that Holland still has a future in the series after “Spider-Man: No Way Home” comes out next month.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” said Pascal. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies… Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

Pascal’s comments come after Holland sparked rumours of his exit from the franchise in an interview with GQ earlier this month.

“Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film,” he said. “I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

The Spider-Man character’s inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came as a result of a deal between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, which owns the film rights to the character.

Holland himself played a role in keeping the character in the MCU after a contentious negotiation between the two studios several years ago, personally appealing to Disney chief Bob Iger to make the deal happen.

Talking about the unusual arrangement between the studios, Pascal said, “Spider-Man is always very special and different from everything else, but I think the beautiful thing is you had two big corporations that decided to work together for the good of the story and the character, and I don’t think that’s always the spirit that you see. Yeah, working together and helping each other make things be better is a good model.”