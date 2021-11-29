The 2022 edition of the prestigious Pirelli calendar is here.

The theme of the newly released cal is “On The Road”, with 10 world-famous artists of different ages, musical genres, and backgrounds — Cher, Grimes, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Iggy Pop, Saweetie, St. Vincent and Kali Uchis — being photographed by the Canadian hitmaker.

The photos were taken last summer, in just three days, at two locations in Los Angeles – the Palace Theatre and Hollywood’s Chateau Marmont hotel – and at the Scalinatella hotel in Capri, Italy.

From cover star St. Vincent wakeup at a hotel to Uchis’s day off by the pool to Saweetie’s checkout, Adams has captured artists from all stages on tour.

The cal also features Normani resting before soundcheck, Hudson arriving at the theatre, Iggy Pop (who is also on the back cover) before the show, Grimes in the recording studio, Phoenix back in the hotel post-performance, and Ora after the show.

Adams explains: “It would be very, very hard to encapsulate everything that happens on the road in a couple of days. So what I tried to do was to represent some of the aspects of it… for example, musicians never really see the front of the building, they see the back of the building, we see the stage door, we see the backstage area, we see the basement of a building… you go from the stage door to the car door to the hotel door to the train door to the bus door, so it’s a bunch of doors, but it’s always about travelling…”

At a press conference attended by ET Canada, Bryan talked about working with fellow musicians: “I’ve never had any trouble. Musicians have an automatic understanding of each other. There’s sort of an unwritten language.”

He shared of St. Vincent’s cover photo, “I was hoping [it would be the cover pic] and I kept the guitar pick in my pocket once I knew [she] was going to be involved.”

Adams also unveiled his new track “On The Road”, revealing he’d written it in just a day. He also joked there were “some room service” items he didn’t miss while not being able to tour.