Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Queen of Christmas is bringing the holiday love for the Festival of Lights.

Mariah Carey shared a cute video to Twitter on Nov. 28 in which she sings a Hanukkah song to her twins on the first day of the holiday.

Happy Hanukkah!!!! 💖🕎 Learned this one in grade school, thought I'd teach it to Roc & Roe, I don't think they've got it yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/aZhiDx0IKZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 29, 2021

Moroccan and Monroe watch on curiously as their mother sings, “Hanukkah is coming, Hanukkah is coming, that’s a time we have the happiest days.”

Teaching holiday songs is not all the mother is doing this year. She has an AppleTV+ special “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” coming up on Dec. 3. The special will feature a live performance of Carey’s new Christmas song “Fall in Love at Christmas”.

Apparently even big celebrities like Father Christmas are looking forward to it.