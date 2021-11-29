The Queen of Christmas is bringing the holiday love for the Festival of Lights.

Mariah Carey shared a cute video to Twitter on Nov. 28 in which she sings a Hanukkah song to her twins on the first day of the holiday.

Moroccan and Monroe watch on curiously as their mother sings, “Hanukkah is coming, Hanukkah is coming, that’s a time we have the happiest days.”

Teaching holiday songs is not all the mother is doing this year. She has an AppleTV+ special “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues” coming up on Dec. 3. The special will feature a live performance of Carey’s new Christmas song “Fall in Love at Christmas”.

Apparently even big celebrities like Father Christmas are looking forward to it.

 