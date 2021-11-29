Mandy Moore was rudely interrupted by an invasive photographer and has something to say about it.

The “This Is Us” star made a PSA for a specific paparazzo after he intruded her Sunday stroll with her son August.

“To the paparazzi dude who just tried to join me and my son on our walk for the second Sunday in a row you can kindly f*** off,” Moore wrote on her Instagram Story.

The actress, who shares August with husband Taylor Goldsmith, continued, “Same dude that harassed Taylor and I when I was 10 months pregnant and Jackson was in the hospital fighting for his life.”

Moore, who referred to her dog Jackson’s battle with cancer, wasn’t done yet: “I know my line of work puts me in a position for this kind of stuff but go find someone who courts it, ya know? We live in a quiet part of town for a reason. You weren’t invited to tag along on my day.”

Photo: Instagram/ Mandymooremm

No additional details were given about the incident.

Moore did admit that she wasn’t the only one in her household who was upset about the situation, posting in her next Story:

Photo: Instagram/ Mandymooremm

