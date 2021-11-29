Elliot Page has been working out.

The 34-year-old actor showed off his hard work in a new shirtless selfie on Instagram.

Page poses confidently in front of the mirror, showing off his six-pack.

The picture received an overwhelming positive reaction from celebrities and fans alike.

“13 Reasons Why” actor Tommy Dorfman wrote, “Brooooo” while pal Awkwafina commented, “New phone??”

MJ Rodriguez added, “Damn Elliot ♥️” while Rain Phoenix wrote simply, “🔥🔥🔥”.

The actor, who came out in December 2020 as transgender, underwent top surgery in the same month. They previously posted a selfie in swim trunks to praise and encouragement.

Page has been open about his experience with top surgery. He revealed in an interview with Oprah that he wants to help other people understand how “life-changing” it can be.

“I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons,” Page told the talk-show legend. “I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life changing for me, I do believe it is life saving and it’s the case for so many people… and because there is such an attack on trans health-care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor.”

The actor made history in March as the first trans-masculine person on the cover of TIME magazine and was also given the Outfest annual Achievement Award at the Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival in August.