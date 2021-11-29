Yes, Keira Knightley knows who her character ended up with in “Love Actually”.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 36-year-old actress reveals that she hasn’t ever actually rewatched the modern Christmas classic.

The revelation came in response to previous comments she made in an interview with Wired, in which she wondered aloud, “I don’t remember—who do I end up with in ‘Love Actually’?”

In the new interview, Knightley said, “No, I have not watched the film again. Yes, I know that I stay with my husband!”

For those who don’t remember, in the film, Knightley’s character Juliet is a newlywed who is adored from afar by her husband’s friend. In one of the film’s most memorable scenes, the friend silently reveals his love for her using big cue cards at her door.

While the film left the question of which suitor she chooses somewhat ambiguous, a subsequent mini-sequel “Red Nose Day Actually” confirmed she stayed married to her husband.

Talking about why she’s never rewatched “Love Actually”, Knightley admitted, “I must watch the film, I know. It’s just very odd watching films that you’re in! It’s just a bit weird!”