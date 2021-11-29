Ben Platt appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Monday to discuss everything from his upcoming film to his “pretty” nails.

The Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award winning actor and singer talked about working alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell for their new Amazon original romantic comedy titled, “The People We Hate at the Wedding”.

Platt explained how Janney plays his mom and Bell takes on the role of his sister but the film only sees them come together “a few times”, as each character is on their own journey.

Since they didn’t have too many on-set moments together while filming, they “tried to make the most of [their] downtime in London”. And making the most of it meant going to watch “Magic Mike Live”.

“Yeah Magic Mike!” Platt chanted after explaining how it was the only show they could find tickets to.

“And I kind of like threw it out to the table as a joke and was like ‘I mean there’s ‘Magic Mike Live’ and Allison and Kristen were like ‘we’re going’. So we got tickets,” Platt told Ellen.

“All I can say is that it was very satisfying,” Platt revealed.

As to who enjoyed the show the most, “Probably Allison but she was very quiet about it because we’re all masked so it’s hard to really like gage what people are feeling about all the naked men but we all had a really good time. I think it was a nice kind of a let loose moment,” Platt said.

He also noted that the “Magic Mike” dancers did not have to wear masks. “No masks anywhere”, the actor joked. “Just little G-strings and that’s it”.

The “Dear Evan Hansen” star gave some insight on his two year relationship with boyfriend, Noah Galvin, who plays Dr. Asher Wolke in “The Good Doctor”, and how he’s “really encouraged [Platt] to express [himself] in all sorts of ways”. The design on Platt’s painted fingernails are “just one random example of that”.

Platt took the “Ellen” stage to perform “I Wanna Love You But I Don’t” off his album Reverie, which he is “very excited” to be heading on tour for in the New Year.

Platt is looking forward to the on-the-road, tour bus lifestyle and hopes he can bring his dog George with him!