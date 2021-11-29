Censorship concerns have been raised in Hong Kong after “The Simpson” episode was blocked from Disney+ in the region.

According to Deadline, it was recently discovered that an episode of the series in which the Simpsons family visits Tiananmen Square in Beijing, is absent from the streaming service in Hong Kong.

In the season 16 episode, the family goes to China to try to adopt a baby. During their visit to Tiananmen Square, the site of the massacre of anti-government protesters in 1989, a cartoon sign is seen which reads, “On this site in 1989, nothing happened.”

Disney has not yet commented on why the episode is absent, or whether they were ordered to remove it by Chinese authorities.

On Twitter, users complained about the episode’s censorship.

One country, two Simpsons. The version we get in Hong Kong does not include this treasonous image from S16E12. Thanks @Disney! #NeverForget Soon to appear on Apology of the Week? @theharryshearer pic.twitter.com/Z0Q0EMkEo8 — Adam Ward (@wardsabroad) November 27, 2021