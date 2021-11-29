“Magic Mike 3” is coming soon.

Channing Tatum revealed the exciting news on Twitter, confirming it’d be called “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and would be directed by Steven Soderbergh and would premiere on HBO Max.

Tatum shared a photo of the script on social media, with the message: “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in.”

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

The first “Magic Mike”, starring Tatum as the lead character alongside Matthew McConaughey, Alex Pettyfer, Olivia Munn and more, was released in 2012, before the second movie, “Magic Mike XXL”, followed in 2015.

Tatum and Soderbergh also teamed up for a new competition series based on the hit flick earlier this year.

“Finding Magic Mike”, a seven-episode series from HBO Max, saw original cast member Adam Rodriguez appear onscreen to offer his expert guidance.

READ MORE: Lenny Kravitz Jokes He’s ‘Ready’ To Star In ‘Magic Mike 3’ After Daughter Zoe Pokes Fun At His Latest Post

“10 regular guys who have ‘lost their magic’ are put through the paces of a ‘Magic Mike Live’ bootcamp, baring their souls — and more — as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike,” reads the series’ synopsis, adding that the winner would “pocket a cash prize.”