Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

John Travolta is following her passion for music.

Over the weekend, Ella Bleu Travolta shared a video on Instagram previewing a song she wrote for her upcoming EP.

READ MORE: Glimpse At John Travolta’s Family Life In Sweet Thanksgiving Video

“There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart,” she wrote. “I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous🙈). Hope you like it!❤️”

In the video, Ella performs the portion of the song accompanied only by her piano playing.

“Ain’t no sunshine when you’re gone/Yes, Bill was right when he wrote that song,” Ella sings, referencing the Bill Withers classic “Ain’t No Sunshine”.

READ MORE: John Travolta Celebrates His ‘Beautiful Boy’ Ben On His 11th Birthday

In the comments on the post, Ella’s dad wrote, “I’m so very proud of you Ella, its amazing! Your thrilled Dad!”

Others also commented on the video, including musician Tommy Lee, who wrote, “a HIT kiddo!!! A HIT!!!!!!!!!”

Ella is also set to appear as an actress in the upcoming film “Get Lost”.