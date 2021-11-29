Cate Blanchett is honoured to be an inspiration for Adele.

Speaking to Porter magazine for the cover story, the actress revealed she’s flattered the 30 singer considers her a style icon.

“I was absolutely chuffed! I think she is amazing. So down to earth. Our paths crossed when she came to Australia on tour,” she gushes.

Blanchett shared her thoughts on a variety of topics in the interview including her belief that children need better social media literacy skills.

“So much of our so-called information comes through social media. I’m old enough to have been taught at school what a primary, secondary and tertiary source is,” she explains. “I say to the children when they mention something, ‘Where did you read it? Who has [authenticated] that? You have to learn how to read an image and article. And if you’re going to share something, you’d better make sure you have checked the sources.'”

Speaking on climate change, the “Don’t Look Up” star comments, “Everyone is trying to be positive, talking about 1.5 degrees of global warming. But 1.5 would still be disastrous. We need to be f***ing scared… and demand change. Be collectively courageous enough to face that fear and do something about it.”

Blanchett’s disaster film “Don’t Look Up” comes out on Dec. 10.