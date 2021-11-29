Bradley Cooper recalls a scary moment that threatened his life.

The 46-year-old actor told the story about a 2019 incident where he was held at knifepoint while on his way to pick up his now 4-year-old daughter, Lea.

“I used to walk around New York City all the time with these [headphones] on — this was pre-pandemic — I was on the subway [at] 11:45 to pick Lea downtown at Russian school and I got held up at knifepoint,” Cooper told Dax Shepard in a new interview for his podcast Armchair Expert. “It was pretty insane. I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down… I was all the way at the end of the subway.”

The actor continued to explain, “Innately, I would just go all the way down to the end. I felt somebody coming up. I thought, ‘Oh they want to take a photo or something’. As I turned, I’m up against the post like it’s the French Connection or some s**t, and I turned. I looked down and I see a knife.”

The star of the upcoming film “Nightmare Alley” detailed that the knife was nearly three inches long and how he thought it was a “nice knife” that had “some history” behind it.

“I have my headphones on the whole time. I can’t hear anything. I’m just listening to music. So it’s scored, the whole thing was scored,” he said with a laugh. “I can’t remember [what I was listening to]. I look up, I see the person’s eyes, and I’m taken by how young they are.”

In that moment, Cooper immediately ran for the exit, even though he had been taught to never run from a knife.

“I just started booking, just started running. I jumped over the turnstile, hid around the white, tiled entrance to the subway [and] took my phone out. He jumped over, running away. I took a photo of him. Then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up 7th Avenue. I took two more photographs of him,” said the actor. “I ran down two police officers in an SUV, showed them the photograph and I’m, like, talking to them, and the guy kept saying — it was so interesting — he’s like, ‘Are you stabbed?’ I was like, ‘No, no.’ He was like, ‘Check to see if you’re stabbed.’ What happens is people get stabbed and they’re in shock. I looked to see if he was right. … And then I got back on the subway and picked up my daughter.”