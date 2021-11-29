Star couple Tiffany Haddish and Common have reportedly called it quits.

According People, a source has said that the couple have split after dating for over a year, beginning in 2020.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source said.

ET Canada has reached out to the stars’ reps for comment.

Haddish first revealed she and Common were an item during an appearance on the “Steve-O’s Wild Ride” podcast in August 2020.

“I am in a relationship,” she said, confirming that Common was her boyfriend at the time.

She added that she and Common first met in 2019 on the set of the film “The Kitchen”, but at the time there “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.”

Their romance got going in April 2020 when Haddish and Common went on a virtual date during the pandemic.

“And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f**king,” Haddish said candidly.

In an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast in September, Haddish talked about her relationship with Common, telling the hosts, “We don’t live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend. If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don’t want a ring, I want an apartment building.”