Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are bringing the Christmas cheer in their one-hour holiday special.

As part of Apple Music’s holiday “gift” releases for the season, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will star in a one-hour special on “From Apple Music With Love“.

The power couple will share everything about their lives from family traditions, memories to music.

Stefani shares a story about how inspirational her husband’s ranch is to her.

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Share Look Inside Their ‘First Married Thanksgiving’

“We were talking a lot about doing covers and doing other people’s songs, and one of my favourite life moments was writing a Christmas song,” she begins. “It was very spiritual. I was actually going for a run on your ranch and it was one of the first moments where I was like, ‘Okay, I need to write a Christmas album. I’m going to go out and I’m going to think about it. I’m going to pray about it. And I’m going to run on your ranch.'”

The idea struck the singer suddenly.

“And all of a sudden, this Christmas song called “Christmas Eve” came to my brain, it was like a miracle,” she recalls. “And I started booking back to the lodge because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I got to get my phone. Did I just write this song? How did this happen?’ And it was like a pure Christmas miracle. And I was like, singing it to my mom, my mom and dad were there, and I was like, ‘Does this sound like a church song? Did I copy this?'”

READ MORE: Blake Shelton Says He ‘Couldn’t Believe How Hard’ Gwen Stefani’s Wedding Vows Hit Him: ‘I’ll Never Forget That Feeling’

“Christmas Eve” is particularly special to Stefani since her husband covered it.

Gushing to her husband, she says, “You ended up covering that song, which was one of the greatest things ever. … It was just this full circle moment to have. You are one of my heroes, one of my musical heroes.”

Equally gushing about his wife, Shelton responds, “I just loved the song and I loved the fact that you wrote it at the ranch. The only difference in the two is yours is better.”

The two also talk about their family traditions.

READ MORE: ‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Praises Bella DeNapoli’s Cover Of A Gwen Stefani Hit

“So every year, and this goes back to 2016, I think, you and I have this tradition. It’s really the only holiday tradition, I think, that we have, besides the obvious ones,” Shelton begins the anecdote. “We go out of our way to find a recipe. And it’s always got to be the most difficult thing that you can imagine, whether it’s like a beef Wellington, which I didn’t even know what that was until I met you.”

Initially, Stefani was a little hesitant on this “tradition”.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande Surprises Gwen Stefani At Her Final Las Vegas Residency Show

“The fact that you wanted to make a tradition out of, it’s almost like an anti-tradition, because a tradition is something that you’ve done your whole life, and that you keep repeating. … And that makes me really uncomfortable, because growing up as a child, my parents were very traditional,” she explains. “So like the idea that now I somehow have control over what we’re actually putting in our mouths at Christmas, it makes me feel like I’m going to get in trouble. … So anyways, thank you for pushing me, pushing me to find new creative ways to feed our family.”

The “From Apple Music With Love” episode featuring the married couple will be available for streaming on Dec. 3.