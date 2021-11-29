Click to share this via email

Thomas Rhett celebrated the holidays with his sweet little family.

The country music star shared an adorable photo that captured him next to his wife Lauren Akins and their two eldest daughters, Willa Gray (6) and Ada James (4). They appear to be posing in what looks like a Christmas tree farm.

The “Slow Down Summer” singer captioned the smiley photo, “Favorite time of the year”.

While Rhett may be getting ready for Christmas, first he’s gearing up for his special virtual appearance on Monday night’s CCMA Awards show.

The 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD air live on Monday, Nov. 29, on the Global TV app and Prime Video Canada at 8 p.m. ET. Plus, there will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec. 3, at 9 p.m. ET.