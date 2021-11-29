Click to share this via email

The 2021 CCMA’s are here and the big night got down to party with hosts Lindsay Ell and “Canada’s Drag Race” champion Priyanka.

While all eyes were on performers Dallas Smith, Tenille Arts, Tim Hicks, MacKenzie Porter, Dustin Lynch, Don Amero, Lindsay Ell, Robyn Ottolini, Tenille Townes, Jess Moskaluke, The Reklaws featuring Sacha, Tyler Joe Miller, JoJo Mason and High Valley, it was the winners that made the night.

The 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD air live on Monday, Nov. 29, on the Global TV app and Prime Video Canada at 8 p.m. ET. Plus, there will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec. 3, at 9 p.m. ET.

Check out the winners below:

Entertainer Of The Year

Dallas Smith

Album Of The Year

The Lemonade Stand– Tenille Townes

Fans’ Choice

Brett Kissel

Female Artist Of The Year

Tenille Townes

Group Or Duo Of The Year

The Reklaws

Interactive Artist Or Group Of The Year

Lindsay Ell

Male Artist Of The Year

Dallas Smith

Rising Star

Robyn Ottolini

Alernative Country Album Of The Year

Agricultural Tragic- Corb Lun

Single Of The Year

“Like A Man”- Dallas Smith

Songwriter (s) Of The Year

“Champagne Night”- Patricia Conroy, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Shane McAnally, Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, Hillary Scott, Ryan Tedder, Dave Thompson