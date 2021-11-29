The 2021 CCMA’s are here and the big night got down to party with hosts Lindsay Ell and “Canada’s Drag Race” champion Priyanka.
While all eyes were on performers Dallas Smith, Tenille Arts, Tim Hicks, MacKenzie Porter, Dustin Lynch, Don Amero, Lindsay Ell, Robyn Ottolini, Tenille Townes, Jess Moskaluke, The Reklaws featuring Sacha, Tyler Joe Miller, JoJo Mason and High Valley, it was the winners that made the night.
READ MORE: Thomas Rhett And His Adorable Family Are Ready For Their ‘Favourite Time Of The Year’, Teases CCMA Awards
The 2021 CCMA Awards presented by TD air live on Monday, Nov. 29, on the Global TV app and Prime Video Canada at 8 p.m. ET. Plus, there will be a special encore presentation on Global airing Friday, Dec. 3, at 9 p.m. ET.
Check out the winners below:
Entertainer Of The Year
Dallas Smith
Album Of The Year
The Lemonade Stand– Tenille Townes
Fans’ Choice
Brett Kissel
Female Artist Of The Year
Tenille Townes
Group Or Duo Of The Year
The Reklaws
Interactive Artist Or Group Of The Year
Lindsay Ell
Male Artist Of The Year
Dallas Smith
Rising Star
Robyn Ottolini
Alernative Country Album Of The Year
Agricultural Tragic- Corb Lun
Single Of The Year
“Like A Man”- Dallas Smith
Songwriter (s) Of The Year
“Champagne Night”- Patricia Conroy, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Shane McAnally, Madeline Merlo, Tina Parol, Hillary Scott, Ryan Tedder, Dave Thompson