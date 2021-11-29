Lisa Rinna and her daughter Amelia Hamlin could pass for sisters!
The mother-daughter duo teamed up to work together on a special collaboration for Rinna’s makeup line, Rinna Beauty.
Rinna shared the stunning campaign photos for the new makeup collection on her Instagram:
In the campaign, Rinna, 58, is seen posing next to her daughter Amelia, 20, giving us a vision of timeless beauty.
The “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star also shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself posing next to her model daughter, who is seen leaning back on a motorcycle to get close to her mom.