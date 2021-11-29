Will Smith was a very “Bad Boy” in the early days of his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

During a recent appearance on “The Graham Norton Show”, the actor looked back on the time he pranked his then girlfriend by playing one of her sex scenes for his religious grandma.

“My grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus,” began the “King Richard” star, while remembering the first time he introduced Jada to his family. “Because she didn’t know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived my grandmother would be watching the love scene.”

He continued as per Insider, “When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, ‘When I was growing up people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie.’”

Needless to say, Jada was less than impressed by the embarrassing prank. When she took Will aside later that evening to ask why he did it, he told her “I promise you it’s funny. Maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy.”

Will added, “We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn’t chuckled once!”