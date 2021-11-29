Hannah Brown shockingly revealed that Tyler Cameron rejected her – but he has some words for Brown too.

In her tell-all book God Bless This Mess, the ex-bachelorette opened up about her attempts to rekindle a romance with the finalist after the show – only for them to end their friendship as well by the end.

In an interview with the Bella sisters on “The Bellas Podcast” on SiriusXM’s Stitcher, the reality star reacted to the reveal.

Nikki Bella brought up a text message mentioned in the book, which Cameron responded to with a laugh, “I got receipts too”.

“You know, that whole thing. Like, first of all, you’re going to see the level of respect we have for each other,” he continued. “The way I talked about her in my book showed nothing but love, we’ll see how she talks about me in her book, you know.”

Cameron has his own book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self, which came out in July.

While the two may have a rocky history together, the ex-hockey player wishes her nothing but success.

“But, I hope she’s happy, I hope she’s successful,” he said. “You know, she’s writing books, she’s gotta sell books, she’s gotta make headlines, so. Sell them books.”