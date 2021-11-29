Losing things at concerts is common, but one fan found themselves missing their prosthetic leg.

Luckily for them, Gwar was paying attention.

The heavy metal band played a show in Los Angeles when crowd-surfing fan Baron Vidar found their prosthetic had somehow gotten lost in the move.

Vidar made it to the front of the stage and tried to get the band’s attention.

The band shared a video of the incident to their Instagram, writing, “Not the first (or last) time someone lost a body part in the GWAR pit. This time it was just caught on video…🦿👹🤘🏽 #GWAR (Bohab @the_berserker13 👈🏼)”.

In the video, Vidar can be seen safe on a raised platform looking into the crowd while members of Gwar prompt the crowd, saying, “If anybody’s got a fake leg out there, or got an extra fake leg out there, send it this way because this guy needs his f**king leg.”

Soon the leg is hoisted into the air while the crowd cheered and passed it back along to the fan.