The Gotham Awards are set to award the best in the independent circuit from Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” to “Squid Game”.

The awards are often seen as the kick off to awards season and will honour productions with budgets of $35 million or lower.



Taking place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 29, viewers can watch the livestream above which starts at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Notably, this year gendered categories are a thing of the past.

Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute, told Variety, “The Gotham Awards have a 30 year history of celebrating diverse voices in independent storytelling. We are proud to recognize outstanding acting achievements each year, and look forward to a new model of honouring performances without binary divisions of gender. We are grateful to those who helped to start this conversation in recent years and we are thrilled that the Gotham Awards will continue to support artistic excellence in a more inclusive and equitable way.”